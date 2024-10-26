King caps a Norfolk State comeback, Spartans hold off Howard 21-20 for a homecoming victory

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kevon King’s four-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run allowed Norfolk State to overcome a 0-10 first-half deficit to hold off Howard 21-20 to earn the Spartans’ first Homecoming victory since 2021. Norfolk State came into the game rested following a bye week but could not manage an offensive score until the opening drive of the second half.

