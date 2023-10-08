King and Rushton each run for 2 TDs, Youngtown St. beats FCS No. 5 Southern Illinois 30-3

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Tyshon King and Dra Rushton each ran for two touchdowns to help Youngstown State hand Southern Illinois its first loss of the season, 30-3. King finished with 117 yards on 22 carries and became the first player with at least 100 yards rushing against the Southern Illinois defense — which went in allowing an FCS-leading 54.8 yards rushing per game this season — in nearly a calendar year. King went up the middle for a 40-yard touchdown to cap the opening drive and the Penguins went 96 yards in 13 plays to take a 14-0 lead when Rushton scored on a 2-yard run early in the second quarter. The Penguins limited Southern Illinois to 100 total yards, including six yards rushing on 23 attempts.

