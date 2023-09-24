King and defense help Georgia Tech beat Wake Forest 30-16 for 1st ACC win

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Haynes King threw a pair of long touchdown passes in the first half to help Georgia Tech beat Wake Forest 30-16 on Saturday night. The Yellow Jackets’ defense racked up eight sacks along with five takeaways, including a critical interception by Kenan Johnson to turn away a late drive by Wake Forest with 2:18 left. That ultimately led to Jamal Haynes’ clinching 26-yard scoring run with 1:25 left. Georgia Tech led this game 20-3 at halftime. Justice Ellison ran for 137 yards to lead the Demon Deacons, but Mitch Griffis threw for just 162 yards and had four turnovers.

