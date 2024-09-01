King accounts for 3 TDs, helps Georgia Tech rout Georgia State 35-12 in first-ever matchup

ATLANTA (AP) — Haynes King threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score and Georgia Tech never trailed in a comfortable 35-12 win over Georgia State. The Yellow Jackets are 2-0 for the first time since 2016 after beating the Panthers in the first matchup between the programs.

