Kiner rushes for 129 yards, 2 TDs as Cincinnati beats Houston 24-14

HOUSTON (AP) — Corey Kiner rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns as Cincinnati piled up 204 rushing yards and the Bearcats earned their first Big 12 win with a 24-14 win over Houston Saturday night.Emory Jones threw for 131 yards and a touchdown for the Bearcats, which snapped a seven-game losing streak.Jones threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Montgomery in the first quarter, and Kiner rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with eight minutes left in the second to put Cincinnati (3-7, 1-6 Big 12) ahead 14-7 in the second. Kiner added a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth.The Bearcats outgained Houston 368-241 yards.

