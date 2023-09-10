Kiner runs for 153 yards as Cincinnati holds off Pitt 27-21 in renewal of River City Rivalry

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Corey Kiner ran for 153 yards and a touchdown and Cincinnati fended off a late rally to edge Pittsburgh 27-21. Emory Jones passed for a pair of scores for the Bearcats (2-0), who flirted with letting a 20-point second-half lead get away before turning away the Panthers (1-1) in the renewal of the River City Rivalry. Phil Jurkovec threw for three touchdowns for Pitt, including a pair in the fourth quarter to get the Panthers within six. He was sacked on fourth-down with just over 4 minutes remaining as the Bearcats held on.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.