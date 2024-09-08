Kincey, Hayes lead Alabama State in 24-3 win over D-II Miles College in home opener

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Daquon Kincey ran for 137 yards and a 65-yard touchdown and James Hayes threw a pair of touchdown passes as Alabama State stung in-state rival Miles College 24-3 in the Hornets’ home opener. An NCAA Division II-member, Miles snapped a 26-game losing streak to the Hornets a year ago, posting a 21-17 victory at ASU Stadium.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.