Kimmich scores late equalizer for Bayern Munich vs. Cologne

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich needed a late goal from Joshua Kimmich to salvage a 1-1 draw at home against Cologne in the Bundesliga as the 10-time defending champion was left waiting for its first win of 2023. Kimmich struck in the 90th minute with a central shot in under the crossbar from around 30 meters (yards). Bayern had been looking for its first win of the year after restarting the league with a 1-1 draw in Leipzig the previous Friday. Ellyes Skhiri stunned the favorites with Cologne’s opener in the fourth minute. Eintracht Frankfurt, Union Berlin and Freiburg can all cut Bayern’s lead to three points by winning their respective games Wednesday. Freiburg hosts Frankfurt and Union visits Bremen.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.