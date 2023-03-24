Kimmich praises Nagelsmann amid reports Bayern coach out

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has praised Julian Nagelsmann as an “outstanding” coach amid reports he is set to be fired and replaced by Thomas Tuchel. Both Kicker magazine and German tabloid Bild reported Thursday that Bayern was ending Nagelsmann’s spell in charge following the team’s 2-1 loss at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Kimmich says Nagelsmann is one of the best coaches he has worked with but has declined to comment on the reports that his time at Bayern is over. Germany coach Hansi Flick expressed surprise. Flick was Nagelsmann’s predecessor at Bayern.

