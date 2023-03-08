Kimi Räikkönen to return to NASCAR and race again at COTA

Kimi Räikkönen will again enter a NASCAR Cup Series race, this time at Circuit of the Americas, where the Finnish driver scored the final victory of his Formula One career in 2018. Räikkönen will again race for Trackhouse Entertainment Group in its special Project91 entry that is designed to give a seat in NASCAR to drivers from others disciplines. Räikkönen made his Cup Series debut last August for Trackhouse at Watkins Glen. Räikkönen has made eight career F1 starts at COTA and his win on the Texas road course in 2018 for Ferrari was the last of his 21 career victories. The 2007 F1 champion has two career podiums at COTA. Trackhouse won the COTA race last year with Ross Chastain.

