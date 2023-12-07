Kimbrel hopes to help Orioles reach playoffs again as their replacement for injured Bautista

The Baltimore Orioles are now a reasonable destination for any free agent hoping for an immediate shot at the postseason. This week the Orioles added closer Craig Kimbrel on a $13 million, one-year deal. Baltimore had a significant need in the bullpen after closer Félix Bautista had Tommy John surgery. Bautista had 33 saves and a 1.48 ERA last season but did not pitch after Aug. 25. The 35-year-old Kimbrel is eighth on the career list with 417 saves.

