Kimani Vidal scores twice and Troy holds off Western Kentucky 27-24

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Kimani Vidal scored a pair of touchdowns and Troy defeated Western Kentucky 27-24. Vidal, coming in ranked third nationally at 131.7 yards rushing per game, finished with 156 on 26 carries. His 8-yard touchdown run after initially being stopped behind the line, gave the Trojans a 27-17 lead with 5:37 to go. After Vidal fumbled the ball out of the WKU end zone for a touchback, the Hilltoppers went 80 yards in a minute-and-a-half to close the deficit to 27-24 on Austin Reed’s 12-yard pass to Easton Messer with 2:29 remaining. Troy was able to run out the clock with the help of a Vidal catch in the flat that he turned into a 28-yard gain.

