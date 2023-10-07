Kimani Vidal runs wild with 245 yards, 3 touchdowns in Troy’s 37-3 win over Arkansas State

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Kimani Vidal ran for 245 yards and three touchdowns and Troy celebrated homecoming with a 37-3 rout of Arkansas State. Vidal had two short TD runs as the Trojans took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. He capped his day with an explosive 69-yard run after taking a direct snap for a 37-0 lead in the fourth quarter. It was the junior’s third-career 200-yard game and he was three yards short of his career high set earlier this season. Gunnar Watson completed 12 of 21 passes for 146 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown connection with Chris Lewis for Troy.

