Kim Yu-jin wins another gold for South Korea, Ulugbek Rashitov secures back-to-back taekwondo titles

PARIS (AP) — Kim Yu-jin gave South Korea another gold medal in taekwondo at the Paris Olympics with a victory in the women’s 57-kilogram division. Kim was ruthless in the gold-medal match to hand a brutal defeat to world champion Nahid Kiyani Chandeh of Iran. Earlier, Ulugbek Rashitov of Uzbekistan won back-to-back Olympic taekwondo gold medals in the 68-kilogram division. Rashitov won his four bouts without losing a single round at the Paris Games. He wrapped up the title with a victory over Kareem Zaid of Jordan, who reached the final in his Olympic debut. Rashitov opened up the fight with a beautiful turning kick to Zaid’s head and was then in total control.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.