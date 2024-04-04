Kim takes 1st-round lead in T-Mobile Match Play, with wind and lower temperatures on the way

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Sei Young Kim took advantage of ideal playing conditions Wednesday, shooting a 6-under 66 in the opening round of the T-Mobile Match Play. Las Vegas-area residents Danielle Kang and Rose Zhang, making the best use of not having to go on the road, were each just a stroke behind. Top-ranked Nelly Korda has some work to do to extend her three-tournament winning streak after shooting a 73. Lorena Ochoa, in 2008, was the last LPGA Tour player to win four in a row. The top 65 players plus ties after the first two days will advance to the third round Friday, and then the top eight players will compete in match play over the weekend.

