Kim leads Michigan State to 31-7 win over Central Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Noah Kim threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns, helping Michigan State pull away to beat Central Michigan 31-7 on Friday night. The Spartans started slow in Kim’s first start due to errant throws and dropped passes before taking control with accurate passes, clutch catches and stingy defense. Nathan Carter had a 2-yard, go-ahead touchdown run with 48 seconds left in the first half and the Connecticut transfer finished with 113 yards on 18 carries. The Chippewas led 7-3 late in the first half when Bert Emanuel Jr. threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Chris Parker.

