Kim handles the wind and chill for 70 to build 5-shot lead on LPGA

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Hyo Joo Kim has a five-shot lead going into the final round of The Ascendant LPGA. Kim got off to a rough start in the wind and the chill at Old American Golf Club. So did most everybody else. But after a few early birdies, she atoned with three birdies on the back nine for a 70. That wasn’t bad considering only eight players broke 70. Lexi Thompson also had a bad start and salvaged a 71. She is five shots behind along with Sarah Kemp. Kemp had five birdies and an eagle in her round of 69.

