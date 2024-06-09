Kim, Cronenworth and Higashioka homer to back Waldron in the Padres’ 13-1 win against Arizona

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Knuckleballer Matt Waldron combined with two relievers on a five-hitter, and Ha-Seong-Kim and Jake Cronenworth each hit a three-run homer for the San Diego Padres in a 13-1 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

Kyle Higashioka hit a solo homer. David Peralta, who spent his first 8 1/2 seasons with the Diamondbacks, reached base five straight times and had three hits, two RBIs and scored twice. Cronenworth also had an RBI single to tie his season high.

The Diamondbacks turned to outfielder Pavin Smith to pitch the eighth. He hit Peralta with a pitch, walked Jackson Merrill, retired Kim and then watched first baseman Christian Walker commit an error that loaded the bases. He got out of the jam but inducing Luis Arraez to hit into a double play.

Tatis walked in the second to extend his streak of reaching base to 18 games, one shy of his career best. He doubled in the fourth to match his career-best hitting streak of 14 games and was aboard for Cronenworth’s homer.

Waldron (4-5) was perfect into the fourth before allowing the first four batters to reach in the fifth. He loaded the bases on a double by Walker, a single by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and a walk to Blaze Alexander, before Eugenio Suárez singled to left.

The 27-year-old Waldron, in his second big league season, held the Diamondbacks to one run and three hits in six innings, struck out four and walked two.

Rookie Stephen Kolek allowed one hit in two innings and Jhony Brito allowed one hit in one inning.

Kim’s homer highlighted the four-run second inning against Ryne Nelson (3-5). It was his second homer in as many nights and his ninth overall. He hit a two-run shot in a 10-3 win Friday night.

Nelson allowed Tatis’ double with one out in the fourth and walked Jurickson Profar before making way for Logan Allen. Cronenworth drove Allen’s first pitch to straightaway center, his ninth. Merrill, a rookie, hit an RBI double, giving him his first game with multiple extra-base hits.

Nelson allowed six runs, five earned, and six hits in 3 1/3 innings. He walked four and struck out one.

UP NEXT

Padres RHP Adam Mazur (0-0, 1.50) will make his second big league start in Sunday’s series finale. The Diamondbacks hadn’t announced a starter.

