Kim, Carter power Michigan State’s 45-14 win over Richmond

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Nathan Carter ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns and Noah Kim threw three scoring passes to lead Michigan State to a 45-14 victory over Richmond. Carter had scoring runs of 2, 44 and 6 yards in the third quarter to put the game out of reach for the Spartans. Kim started the game hitting only three of his first seven pass attempts and then completed 15 straight to finish 18 of 22 for 292 yards. Richmond’s two second-half touchdowns came on a 47-yard fumble return by Aaron Banks and Jackson Hardy’s 5-yard pass to Sean Clarke.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.