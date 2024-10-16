Kim Caldwell navigating first season as Tennessee Lady Vols coach with ‘Baby Caldwell’ on the way

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Kim Caldwell had two rounds of huge news this year: getting the job as coach of the Tennessee Lady Vols and finding out that she’s pregnant. Caldwell announced on social media Sept. 3 that “Baby Caldwell” was on the way. Caldwell’s husband, Justin, was hired as player development coordinator for Rick Barnes’ men’s team at Tennessee on Sept. 20. She said her staff is prepared just in case. Caldwell led Marshall to its first NCAA Tournament since 1997 last season and led Glenville State to the Division II national title in 2022.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.