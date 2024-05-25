Kilfoyl allows 3 hits as Oklahoma State beats Arizona 8-0 in Game 1 of super regional

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Lexi Kilfoyl pitched a complete game shutout, Karli Godwin, Claire Timm and Micaela Wark each hit a home run and No. 5 national seed Oklahoma State beat Arizona 8-0 in Game 1 of the best-of-three Stillwater Super Regional. Oklahoma State (48-10) can clinch a berth in the Women’s College World Series with a win in Game 2. Jilyen Poullard walked to lead off the bottom of the first inning, advanced to second on a double down the line in right by Tallen Edwards and scored on a sacrifice fly by Caroline Wang. Karli Godwin hit an 0-2 pitch back up the middle for a single that drove in Edwards to make it 2-0. Kilfoyl gave up three hits and a walk with three strikeouts for Oklahoma State.

