Kilde’s 6th World Cup downhill win earns discipline title

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has clinched his second consecutive World Cup downhill title by winning a race in Aspen, Colorado, by more than a half-second. The Norwegian collected his sixth victory in nine downhills this season. Only one other man has won that many downhills in a single season in the past 45 years. Kilde finished Saturday’s race in 1 minute, 31.6 seconds. Canadian James Crawford was second. Kilde’s triumph came hours after his girlfriend, Mikaela Shiffrin, wrapped up her fifth career World Cup overall title by tying for fifth place in a downhill at Kvitfjell, Norway.

