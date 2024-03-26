Kiki Rice scores 24 as UCLA rallies past Creighton 67-63 to reach the Sweet 16

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiki Rice scored 24 points, Lauren Betts had 20 points and 10 rebounds and second-seeded UCLA rallied in the second half for a 67-63 victory over seventh-seeded Creighton in the second round of the women’s NCAA Tournament on Monday night. The Bruins, who trailed by 10 points early in the third quarter, will face third-seeded LSU in an Albany 2 Regional semifinal Saturday afternoon. Top-seeded Iowa and fifth-seeded Colorado are in the other semi. Lauren Jensen scored 20 points and Morgan Maly added 18 for the Bluejays.

