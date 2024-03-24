Kiki Rice, Gabriela Jaquez propel UCLA to 84-55 victory over California Baptist in NCAA Tournament

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiki Rice scored 20 points, Gabriela Jaquez added 17 and second-seeded UCLA cruised to a 84-55 victory over California Baptist in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Charisma Osbourne was one assist shy of a triple double with 15 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists. The Bruins will face seventh-seeded Creighton in the second round on Monday for a spot in the Albany 2 Regional. The Bluejays made 15 3-pointers in their 87-73 victory over UNLV. California Baptist was led by Kinsley Barrington’s 16 points and Nae Nae Calhoun scored 12.

