Kiki Jefferson scores 15, No. 17 Louisville beats Duke 61-44

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kiki Jefferson made 8 of 8 from the free-throw line and scored 15 points, Olivia Cochran added 13 points and three steals and No. 17 Louisville beat Duke 61-44 to give the Cardinals 1,000 wins in program history. Louisville is the 27th program to reach the 1,000-win milestone. Duke has 995 wins all time. Duke, which led for just 36 second, made just 2 of 14 shots — 0 of 5 from behind the arc — and tied the program record for fewest points in a quarter with four in the second and the Cardinals took a 35-19 halftime lead. Oluchi Okanawana led Duke with 14 points. Duke’s 44 points were a season low and tied for the 10th-fewest in a single game in program history.

