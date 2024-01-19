Kiki Jefferson, Jayda Curry lead No. 13 Louisville to 81-64 win over Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Kiki Jefferson had 17 points and eight assists, Jayda Curry scored 16 and No, 13 Louisville beat Clemson 81-64 for its sixth win in a row. Olivia Cochran scored 12 points and Sydney Taylor added 11 with eight rebounds for Louisville, which has won 12 of its last 13. Dayshanette Harris made 9 of 14 from the field and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line and finished with 27 points and seven assists for Clemson. The Tigers, who have lost five games in a row, made 5 of 25 from 3-point range. Jefferson made a layup and followed with a 3-pointer 19 seconds later to give the Cardinals a 7-4 lead with 6:24 left in the first quarter and they led the rest of the way.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.