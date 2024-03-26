Kiki Iriafen spent tireless hours bettering her game and it showed leading Stanford to Sweet Sixteen

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kiki Iriafen played her heart out to extend Stanford’s season and keep a special run going for Cameron Brink and Hannah Jump in their last hurrahs for the Cardinal. And Iriafen’s improvement goes back to last summer, when she spent tireless hours perfecting her mid-range jump shot. She knocked them down from every spot on the floor in a riveting 87-81 overtime win against Iowa State that sent second-seeded Stanford to this weekend’s Portland Regional.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.