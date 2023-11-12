Kiki Iriafen, Cameron Brink’s double-doubles lead No. 15 Stanford in 96-64 rout of No. 9 Indiana

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink and Kiki Iriafen both had double-doubles and No. 15 Stanford beat No. 9 Indiana 96-64 on Sunday, dominating an early-season matchup between two ranked teams. The Cardinal (2-0) jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and more than doubled up on the Hoosiers (1-1) with a 54-26 lead by halftime, controlling the game both in the paint and from the outside. Iriafen and Brink both had 20 points to lead the Cardinal. Brink added 17 rebounds while Iriafen had 11 boards.

