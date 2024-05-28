Kijani Wright transfers to Vanderbilt from Southern California

By The Associated Press
FILE - Southern California forward Kijani Wright (33) warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington has added Kijani Wright as a transfer from Southern California, giving him a 6-foot-9 former McDonald's All-American for his first roster., Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Amanda Loman]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kijani Wright is transferring to Vanderbilt from Southern California. Wright is a 6-foot-9 former McDonald’s All-American forward. Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington announced the transfer on Tuesday. Wright averaged 3.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in the 28 games he played as a sophomore at USC. He scored a career-high 12 points against Oregon State in February. Byington is in his first season as Vanderbilt’s coach. He said Wright will be extremely key for the Commodores’ success in his debut season.

