Kijani Wright transfers to Vanderbilt from Southern California

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kijani Wright is transferring to Vanderbilt from Southern California. Wright is a 6-foot-9 former McDonald’s All-American forward. Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington announced the transfer on Tuesday. Wright averaged 3.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in the 28 games he played as a sophomore at USC. He scored a career-high 12 points against Oregon State in February. Byington is in his first season as Vanderbilt’s coach. He said Wright will be extremely key for the Commodores’ success in his debut season.

