Kiffin follows SEC commissioner’s advice not to answer every question asked

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin remembered, and followed, a piece of advice from Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday. He doesn’t have to answer every question. No matter how much Kiffin might want to share his take. Kiffin passed up an opportunity Thursday as Southeastern Conference wrapped up media days when asked about where Ole Miss boosters rank in the league. Kiffin said he’s not about to start putting out rankings on boosters from top to bottom in the SEC. Kiffin drew laughs when he followed up saying he wants to so badly.

