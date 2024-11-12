Kiffin believes Ole Miss Rebels are ‘playing as well as anybody in the country’

Mississippi was limping along after a second three-point loss left the team’s playoff and Southeastern Conference hopes on life support. The 10th-ranked Rebels then fell behind to Oklahoma at halftime. In the 10 quarters since, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin doesn’t think any team in the country has played better. The Rebels are coming off a 28-10 win over then-No. 2 Georgia. The turnaround came after a 29-26 overtime loss to LSU. Ole Miss has outscored opponents 107-41 starting with the second half of the win over Oklahoma.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.