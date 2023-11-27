Kierra Adams’s layup lifts Florida Gulf Coast past No. 18 North Carolina 65-64

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Kierra Adams got to the basket for a layup with seven seconds left to lift Florida Gulf Coast to a 65-64 upset win over No. 18 North Carolina as the Eagles claimed third place at the Gulf Coast Showcase tournament. North Carolina lost a 63-56 showdown with No. 16 Kansas State in the tournament semifinals.

