Kieran McKenna signs 4-year deal to remain Ipswich manager

IPSWICH, England (AP) — Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has signed a four-year contract extension after reportedly being considered for head coaching roles at higher-profile Premier League clubs. McKenna led Ipswich to back-to-back promotions from England’s third tier to the top flight. His impressive work led to him being mentioned as a potential candidate for the vacant roles at Chelsea and Brighton. Manchester United was also reportedly interested in McKenna after his previous work as a coach at Old Trafford. But he has ended speculation about his future by signing a contract that runs through to 2028.

