Kiefer earns 2nd Olympic gold in women’s foil fencing with a victory over American teammate Scruggs

PARIS (AP) — Lee Kiefer won back-to-back gold medals in foil fencing and her teammate Lauren Scruggs took the silver Sunday to make history as the first Black fencer to win an Olympic medal in an individual women’s event for the United States.

Kiefer won 15-6 in the final against Scruggs and celebrated by pirouetting down the piste in joy.

The vocal crowd in the cavernous Grand Palais was a huge contrast to the hushed, empty venue in Chiba, Japan, where Kiefer won her first Olympic gold three years ago under pandemic restrictions.

Kiefer’s gold medal is the fifth of all time in an individual event for a U.S. fencer. She follows Mariel Zagunis in 2004 and 2008 as the only American fencers to win gold in the same event twice.

There hadn’t been an all-U.S. final in an Olympic fencing event since 2008, when Zagunis beat Sada Jacobson in saber as part of an American podium sweep. Before that, the last time it happened was in 1904.

United States' Lee Kiefer, right, competes with United States' Lauren Scruggs in the women's individual Foil final match during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Medichini

“I’m definitely more happy than disappointed,” Scruggs said. “I think that it was shocking for me to be here in the first place, so I don’t even think I’ve had time to process losing, if I’m being honest. Just shocking and just super grateful.”

Eleanor Harvey became the first Canadian ever to win an Olympic fencing medal when she beat Alice Volpi of Italy 15-12 for the bronze.

Also Sunday, Japan’s Koki Kano beat France’s Yannick Borel 15-9 for the men’s epee gold medal, Japan’s first gold in an individual Olympic fencing event. Mohamed Elsayed won the bronze for Egypt 8-7 in overtime against Hungary’s Tibor Andrasfi.

