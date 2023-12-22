Kidd scores career-high 31 on 14-of-15 shooting to lead Virginia Tech over American University 77-55

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Lynn Kidd scored a career-high 31 points on 14-of-15 shooting and Virginia Tech defeated American University 77-55 on Thursday for the Hokies’ 20th straight nonconference home win at Cassell Coliseum. The 6-foot-10 Kidd grabbed 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double this season. MJ Collins scored 12 points off the bench. American was without leading scorer and rebounder, Matt Rogers, for the first time this season because of an ankle injury. Seven-footer Jermaine Ballisager Webb got his first start and scored a career-high 15 points and had six rebounds.

