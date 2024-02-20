Kidd propels Virginia Tech to a 75-41 romp over Virginia

By The Associated Press
Virginia's Leon Bond III dunks over Virginia Tech's Mylyjael Poteat during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Robert Simmons]

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Lynn Kidd scored 14 points and did not miss a shot and Virginia Tech just missed its largest margin of victory against rival Virginia, beating the Cavaliers 75-41. The Hokies (15-11, 7-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) handed the Cavaliers (20-7, 11-5) their worst conference loss — by 10 points — in Tony Bennett’s 15 seasons at the helm. Virginia Tech beat Virginia by 35 points, 105-70, in February of 1961. It was the Hokies’ fourth straight home win over Virginia, matching their longest streak set from 2007-10.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.