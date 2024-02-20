Kidd propels Virginia Tech to a 75-41 romp over Virginia

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Lynn Kidd scored 14 points and did not miss a shot and Virginia Tech just missed its largest margin of victory against rival Virginia, beating the Cavaliers 75-41. The Hokies (15-11, 7-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) handed the Cavaliers (20-7, 11-5) their worst conference loss — by 10 points — in Tony Bennett’s 15 seasons at the helm. Virginia Tech beat Virginia by 35 points, 105-70, in February of 1961. It was the Hokies’ fourth straight home win over Virginia, matching their longest streak set from 2007-10.

