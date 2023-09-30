Kickoff return, blocked punt spark Texas Tech in 49-28 win over Houston

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Drae McCray returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, Loic Fouonji blocked a punt for one of his two scores and the Texas Tech offense did the rest in a 49-28 victory over Houston. The Red Raiders won the first Big 12 meeting of the former Southwest Conference foes despite 335 yards passing and four first-half touchdowns from Houston’s Donovan Smith, their former quarterback. Behren Morton threw for two TDs in his first start after Tyler Shough sustained a long-term injury for the third consecutive season with a broken leg in Texas Tech’s league-opening loss at West Virginia last week.

