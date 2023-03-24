Kicking it: Panthers re-sign Pineiro, release Gonzalez

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers re-signed free agent Eddy Pineiro and released Zane Gonzalez after two injury-plagued seasons. Pineiro took over as the team’s kicker last season after Gonzalez was injured during a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. He went on convert a 94.3% of his field goal attempts last season, including 19 straight to finish out the year. He was 15 of 16 on kicks of 40 yards or more. He also made 93.8% of his extra points.

