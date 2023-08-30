Kicker Cade York chooses to sign with Tennessee’s practice squad rather than stay in Cleveland

Cade York decided to work on his kicking aim and accuracy in Tennessee. Released by Cleveland after the Browns made a trade to replace him, York cleared waivers and signed with the Titans to be on their practice squad rather than stay with the team that drafted him in the fourth round in 2022. York’s tenure with the Browns came to a crashing conclusion after he struggled during the exhibition season, missing four of eight field-goal tries. He had a potential game-winner blocked in the final minute on Saturday in Kansas City, perhaps the final straw for the organization which had supported him throughout the summer and an inconsistent rookie season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.