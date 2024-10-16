Kicker Brandon McManus is signing with the Green Bay Packers, AP source says

The Green Bay Packers are signing kicker Brandon McManus, according to a person with knowledge of the move.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal had not been announced.

The move comes after the NFL said late last month it did not find sufficient evidence to support claims that McManus sexually assaulted two women who were working as flight attendants on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ trip to London last year. The league considers the case closed, paving the way for McManus to rejoin a team, though it could be reopened if new evidence emerged.

The civil case remains active in Duval County Circuit Court in Florida. A message sent to attorneys representing the women was not immediately returned.

In court documents initially filed in late May under pseudonyms and then again in early September using their names when a judge ruled the lawsuit did not meet the criteria for anonymity, the women allege McManus tried to kiss one of them and rubbed up against both while they were trying to perform their work responsibilities during the Sept. 28, 2023, trans-Atlantic flight. The team was on its way to play a pair of games in England.

McManus signed with Washington as a free agent in March and was on the Commanders’ roster when the lawsuit was filed. They released him soon after.

The 33-year-old joins Green Bay in the aftermath of rookie Brayden Narveson missing his league-worst fifth field goal this season Sunday in a 34-13 victory over Arizona. The Packers have struggled to find a reliable kicker since moving on from Mason Crosby, who held down the job from 2007-22 and remains the franchise’s all-time leading scorer.

Green Bay selected Anders Carlson out of Auburn in the sixth round of the 2023 draft, but he capped an inconsistent rookie season by missing a 41-yard field goal in the fourth quarter of a 24-21 playoff loss at San Francisco. After Carlson and veteran Greg Joseph competed for the job in training camp, the Packers went in a different direction and claimed Narveson off waivers from the Tennessee Titans.

Narveson was 12 of 17 on field goal attempts this season without attempting any from beyond 49 yards.

McManus, a Philadelphia native who played college football at Temple, spent his first nine years with Denver and was with the Broncos when they won the Super Bowl in the 2015 season. He played for Jacksonville in 2023.

AP Sports Writer Steve Megargee in Green Bay, Wisconsin, contributed to this report.

