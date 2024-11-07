Kick return touchdowns by Eamonn Dennis and Coleman Owen highlight Ohio’s 41-0 rout of Kent State

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Defense and special teams stole the show as Eamonn Dennis returned a kickoff for a touchdown and Coleman Owen scored on a punt return in Ohio’s 41-0 victory over Kent State. The Bobcats allowed just 114 yards and seven first downs against winless Kent State. Dennis returned the second half kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, going basically untouched up the middle before breaking to the outside and outracing the coverage. Later in the third quarter, Owen fielded a punt, avoided several arm tackles and stiff-armed a would-be tackler on this way to the house to put the Bobcats up 34-0. On offense, the Bobcats piled up 407 yards, 258 rushing and 149 passing.

