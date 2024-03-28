KHL club CSKA Moscow terminates goaltender Ivan Fedotov’s contract

By The Associated Press
FILE - Russian Olympic Committee goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov (28) reacts after a goal by Finland's Hannes Bjorninen during the men's gold medal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. Fedotov has had his contract in Russia's KHL terminated by CSKA Moscow, the team announced Thursday, March 28, 2024, with one year remaining on it. The Philadelphia Flyers own Fedotov's NHL rights, signed him in May 2022 and attempted to bring him to North America a few months later. He was instead taken to a remote military base in the Arctic Circle for a year of service. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr David Josek]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Goaltender Ivan Fedotov has had his contract in Russia’s KHL terminated by CSKA Moscow. The team announced the abrupt termination Thursday with one year remaining on it. The Philadelphia Flyers own Fedotov’s NHL rights, signed him in May 2022 and attempted to bring him to North America a few months later. He was instead taken to a remote military base in the Arctic Circle for a year of service. Fedotov last summer signed a two-year contract with CSKA and played for the club this past season. The International Ice Hockey Federation ruled in favor of the Flyers last year and sanctioned the team and Fedotov.

