KHL club CSKA Moscow terminates goaltender Ivan Fedotov’s contract

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Goaltender Ivan Fedotov has had his contract in Russia’s KHL terminated by CSKA Moscow. The team announced the abrupt termination Thursday with one year remaining on it. The Philadelphia Flyers own Fedotov’s NHL rights, signed him in May 2022 and attempted to bring him to North America a few months later. He was instead taken to a remote military base in the Arctic Circle for a year of service. Fedotov last summer signed a two-year contract with CSKA and played for the club this past season. The International Ice Hockey Federation ruled in favor of the Flyers last year and sanctioned the team and Fedotov.

