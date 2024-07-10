Khephren Thuram signs with his father’s former club Juventus. He joins his brother Marcus in Serie A

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Khephren Thuram has signed with his father’s former club Juventus to join brother Marcus in Serie A. Thuram signed a five-year contract with the Bianconeri following a 20 million euro transfer from Nice. Khephren is a 23-year-old midfielder while his father Lilian was a defender and brother Marcus is a forward at Serie A champion Inter Milan. Khephren received his first call-up to France’s national team last year. He’s one of the first signings by new Juventus coach Thiago Motta after midfielder Douglas Luiz joined from Aston Villa.

