Khang and Lee share lead on 8 under after second round at Women’s Scottish Open

IRVINE, Scotland (AP) — American golfer Megan Khang has birdied her final hole to shoot 4-under 68 and join Minjee Lee of Australia in a share of the lead at the Women’s Scottish Open. Both players are 8 under par overall and seeking their first wins of 2024. They are two shots clear of three players: Olympic gold-medalist Lydia Ko (69), Charley Hull of England (68) and Lauren Coughlin of the United States (69). The Scottish Open is the final stop before the Women’s British Open next week at St. Andrews.

