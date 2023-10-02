Khalil Mack sets the Chargers’ sack record with 6 against the Raiders, his former team

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack set a franchise single-game record with six sacks in a 24-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. The NFL record is seven, by Kansas City’s Derrick Thomas in 1990. Since being acquired by the Chargers in a 2022 trade with Chicago, nine of Mack’s 14 sacks in the powder blue uniforms have come against the Raiders, the team that drafted him with the fifth overall pick in 2014. It was the sixth time an NFL player has had at least six sacks in a game since the league made sacks an official statistic in 1982.

