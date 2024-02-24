Khalif Battle’s 42 points lead Arkansas past Missouri 88-73

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Khalif Battle shattered his previous career high by scoring 42 points to help carry Arkansas to a season sweep of Missouri, 88-73, overshadowing a 33-point career-best effort by the Tigers’ Sean East II. Battle topped his 32-point best mark with a pair of free throws with 7:27 left and followed it with a four-point play. He finished shooting 11 of 15 from the field, including 6 of 10 from beyond the arc, and 14 of 14 from the free-throw line.

