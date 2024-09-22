Khalan Griffin’s late TD run helps Lamar beat Texas Southern 20-17

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Khalan Griffin ran for 124 yards and two second-half touchdowns, including a 3-yard scoring run with 1:05 to play, to help Lamar beat Texas Southern 20-17. Lamar (3-1) faced fourth-and-8 from Tigers 21 with 1:28 left before back-to-back offsides penalties against Texas Southern. The first negated an interception in the end zone by MJ Hinson and the second gave the Cardinals a first-and-10 from the 11. Two plays later, Griffin ran off right tackle — virtually untouched — into the end zone to cap the scoring. Chaunzavia Lewis, whose 7-yard touchdown run made it 10-0 just before halftime, ran for a 6-yard TD that gave Texas Southern (1-2) a 17-13 lead with 3:48 to play.

