Khachanov upsets De Minaur and will play Draper for Vienna title

VIENNA (AP) — Karen Khachanov has upset second-seeded Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-4 and will play for consecutive ATP titles in Vienna. Khachanov took his seventh career title and second of the year in Almaty last weekend and won his eighth straight singles on Saturday. He’ll face seventh-seeded Jack Draper in the final on Sunday after the Briton beat Lorenzo Musetti of Italy 6-2, 6-4. Draper came from 4-2 down in the second set of their semifinal to improve his record against Musetti to 3-0. Draper won his maiden ATP title in Stuttgart in June and reached the U.S. Open semifinals last month. Khachanov leads their head to head 2-1 but they haven’t met in nearly two years.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.