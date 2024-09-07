Keyshawn James-Newby’s 3 sacks help Idaho get 17-13 win at Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Elisha Cummings and Nate Thomas combined for 116 yards rushing, Keyshawn James-Newby had three sacks and Idaho beat Wyoming 17-13. Trailing 17-13 with 5:00 left, Wyoming started a drive near midfield and made it to the Idaho 38, but James-Newby sacked Evan Svodba for a 9-yard loss and the Cowboys were forced to punt with 2:00 left. Wyoming (0-2) had its final possession at its 22 before the Vandals collected its fourth sack of Svodba to end it. It was the second straight game on the road against an FBS-opponent for Idaho (1-1), which lost its season opener 24-14 against then-No. 3 Oregon.

