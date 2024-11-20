Keyshawn Hall scores 20 points to help UCF beat Tennessee Tech 80-69

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Keyshawn Hall scored 20 points, Jordan Ivy-Curry added 15 and UCF blew most of a 20-point lead before the Knights pulled away to beat Tennessee Tech 80-69. Hall finished with eight rebounds and a career-high five assists and Ivy-Curry added four assists and four steals. Dallan “Deebo” Coleman scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half and JJ Taylor had 11 for UCF (4-0). Kyle Layton made 4 of 5 from 3-point range and scored all of his 16 points in the second half for Tennessee Tech (3-3) and Daniel Egbuniwe finished with 13 points. Rodney Johnson Jr. and Jaylon Johnson scored 12 points apiece. UCF senior Darius Johnson scored six points to give him 1,000 in his career.

